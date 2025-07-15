Parthenon LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.4% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after acquiring an additional 931,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.