Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Up 35.3% – What’s Next?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 35.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 255,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 83,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Up 35.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

About Stellar AfricaGold

(Get Free Report)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.