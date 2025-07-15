Poehling Capital Management INC. Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 87,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 37,401 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.48, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.45. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $149.58.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,470.60. This represents a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at $61,987,191.63. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock valued at $186,222,373. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

