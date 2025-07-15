Hager Investment Management Services LLC Raises Stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,657.84. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,445 shares of company stock worth $5,669,742. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

