West Family Investments Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,413,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.