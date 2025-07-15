West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BHP Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 81.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP Group stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
