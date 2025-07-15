West Family Investments Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $1,406,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 21,681.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,991,000 after buying an additional 3,804,358 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.77 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

