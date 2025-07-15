Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,202,000 after purchasing an additional 617,974 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 141,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.8% in the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $307.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

