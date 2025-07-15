Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,087.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,766.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,894.02 and a 1-year high of $3,916.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,703.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,568.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at $31,696,515.78. This trade represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

