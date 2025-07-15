Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,348,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,864,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269,721 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kenvue by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kenvue by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,748 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

