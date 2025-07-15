Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,244 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

MSI opened at $414.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.17 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.51 and its 200 day moving average is $431.53.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

View Our Latest Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.