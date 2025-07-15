Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $507.51 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

