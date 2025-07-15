Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 73 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS opened at $228.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 907,470 shares of company stock valued at $209,055,386 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

