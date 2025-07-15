Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $21.53 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $491.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.23 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

