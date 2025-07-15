ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Cut by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ASML by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in ASML by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $806.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,098.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $764.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

