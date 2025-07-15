OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 798 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE DE opened at $507.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.24. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

