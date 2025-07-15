Promising Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – July 12th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, BP, NuScale Power, Shell, Air Products and Chemicals, and CF Industries are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are equity shares of companies involved in producing, distributing, storing or otherwise utilizing hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. These firms may be engaged in green hydrogen production via electrolysis, fuel?cell technology development, or the build?out of pipeline and storage infrastructure. Investing in hydrogen stocks offers exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy and its potential role in decarbonizing industry and transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.40. 11,683,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,798,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.81. 1,326,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,504. The company has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.65. Linde has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of BP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.65. 12,714,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,298,661. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. BP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE:SMR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,625,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 2.04. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $45.31.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,603,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. Shell has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.26.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.20. 2,912,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.18.

