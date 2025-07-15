Apollon Financial LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $507.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.