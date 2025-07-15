Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

