Gateley (LON:GTLY) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Gateley Stock Performance

Shares of GTLY stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 132.50 ($1.78). 76,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,440. The company has a market capitalization of £176.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.23. Gateley has a 1 year low of GBX 114 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.50 ($1.93).

Get Gateley alerts:

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 13.34 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Gateley had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Gateley will post 15.5253837 EPS for the current year.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong.

With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.