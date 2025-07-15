The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,707,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after buying an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

