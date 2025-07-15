Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $230.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $233.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.59.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

