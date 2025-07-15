iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Lifted by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $28,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

