BIP Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3%
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $47.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
