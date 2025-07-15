Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2%

MDT opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.96.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

