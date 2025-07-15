PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,643,000 after purchasing an additional 272,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 618,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 467,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

