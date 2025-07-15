Evoke’s (EVOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.21) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.03) to GBX 80 ($1.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on EVOK
Evoke Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Per Widerström bought 68,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,237.32 ($49,996.40). Also, insider Sean Wilkins bought 31,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,095.86 ($22,953.63). Insiders have bought 202,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,515,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
Evoke Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- New Catalyst Sends Joby Stock to 52-Week Highs
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Analysts Upgrade Roku Stock: Can It Deliver and Go Beyond?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Shield Your Portfolio From Aug. 1 Tariffs With This Low-Vol ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.