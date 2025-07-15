Evoke’s (EVOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.21) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.03) to GBX 80 ($1.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

LON EVOK traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 62.60 ($0.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,592,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,719. The company has a market capitalization of £279.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.92. Evoke has a 12-month low of GBX 36.70 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.18).

In other news, insider Per Widerström bought 68,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,237.32 ($49,996.40). Also, insider Sean Wilkins bought 31,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,095.86 ($22,953.63). Insiders have bought 202,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,515,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

