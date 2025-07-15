Roth Capital Upgrades Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) to Strong-Buy

Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Coelacanth Energy Price Performance

CEI stock remained flat at C$0.84 during trading hours on Friday. 5,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,620. The stock has a market cap of C$445.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.98. Coelacanth Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84.

Get Coelacanth Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Nolan Gregory Chicoine sold 78,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$62,922.40. Also, Senior Officer John Nandor Fur sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$47,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 379,524 shares of company stock valued at $303,619 in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coelacanth Energy Company Profile

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coelacanth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coelacanth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.