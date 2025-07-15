Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) & Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Financial Contrast

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) and Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubota has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Art’s-Way Manufacturing and Kubota, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Art’s-Way Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kubota 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Art’s-Way Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kubota pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kubota pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Art’s-Way Manufacturing and Kubota”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Art’s-Way Manufacturing $23.92 million 0.48 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Kubota $19.95 billion 0.64 $1.52 billion $5.62 9.85

Kubota has higher revenue and earnings than Art’s-Way Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Art’s-Way Manufacturing and Kubota’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Art’s-Way Manufacturing 9.61% 5.13% 2.77% Kubota 6.71% 7.35% 3.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Kubota shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kubota shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kubota beats Art’s-Way Manufacturing on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells modular buildings, which are custom designed to meet the specific research needs of its customers. It also provides services relating to the design, manufacturing, delivery, installation and renting of the building units that it produces. The company was founded by Arthur Luscombe in 1956 and is headquartered in Armstrong, IA.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products. Its Water & Environment segment provides ductile iron pipes, synthetic pipes, valves, and single stack drain fittings, as well as design and construction services; reformer and cracking tubes, hearth rolls, TXAX materials, and spiral steel pipes; air-conditioning equipment; wastewater treatment equipment and plants, pumps and pump plants, membrane solutions, wastewater purification plants, night-soil treatment plants, waste incinerating and meltingplants, waste shredding and sorting plants, flue gas desulfurization apparatus, membrane methane fermentation plants, wastewater treatment plant, and valves. The Others segment offers logistics services; and roofing and exterior wall materials. It also engages in the underwriting of non-life insurance, retail financing, finance leasing, maintenance, security guarding, and facility management services; and import and export of components for farm equipment, engines, and construction machinery. It serves customers through a network of dealers. Kubota Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

