Grange Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Grange Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,379,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $391,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,349,000 after buying an additional 990,361 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT stock opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

