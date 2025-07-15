Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.24.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.2%

HOOD stock opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,356,774.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,476.94. This trade represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,472,702 shares of company stock worth $179,396,832 over the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

