Banyan Capital Management Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for 11.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 281.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 12,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 79,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,860,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,348,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Up 1.6%

MKL opened at $2,008.20 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,491.03 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,936.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,859.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.