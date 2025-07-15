BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) Critical Survey

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of BGSF shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of BGSF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BGSF and Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGSF -1.22% -3.96% -2.11% Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGSF 0 0 1 1 3.50 Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BGSF and Pulse Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

BGSF presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.74%. Given BGSF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BGSF is more favorable than Pulse Network.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BGSF and Pulse Network”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGSF $272.50 million 0.26 -$3.34 million ($0.31) -20.34 Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pulse Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BGSF.

Summary

BGSF beats Pulse Network on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, management services, and other IT workforce solutions. This segment also offers finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. It serves its products to fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting companies. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF, Inc. in February 2021. BGSF, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Pulse Network

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company’s platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

