Grange Capital LLC Sells 45,773 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Grange Capital LLC lowered its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,773 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Grange Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $156,263.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 255,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,207.74. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

