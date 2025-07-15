GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMDL)

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,271 call options on the company. This is an increase of 74% compared to the average daily volume of 7,645 call options.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of AMDL stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,637,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,610,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMDL. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

