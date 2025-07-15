Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 859 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $721.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $701.64 and its 200 day moving average is $638.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

