Solid Power Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,249 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 808 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven H. Goldberg sold 82,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $133,431.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,468.96. This represents a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lesa B. Roe sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 239,049 shares in the company, valued at $403,992.81. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Power by 22.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Power by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Solid Power by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power Stock Up 15.9%

Solid Power stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,886,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,061. The stock has a market cap of $555.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.75. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 447.80%.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

