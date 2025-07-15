Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,579 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $344.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.04. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

