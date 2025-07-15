Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 74,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,139,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,038,000 after buying an additional 152,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.