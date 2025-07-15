Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $26.88 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

