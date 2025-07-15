Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $29.66.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

