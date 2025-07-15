Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lessened by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15,400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

