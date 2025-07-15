Concord Asset Management LLC VA Increases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 130.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

