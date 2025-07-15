Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 882,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 738,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 106,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

