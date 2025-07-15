Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,850 shares during the period. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,375,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,109,000 after buying an additional 132,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.11 and a 52-week high of $109.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

