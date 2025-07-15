Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.4% of Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3%

AMLP stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

