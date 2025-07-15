Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.5% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,754,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,948,000 after purchasing an additional 983,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,898,000 after purchasing an additional 778,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $4,459,385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $338.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.21.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.