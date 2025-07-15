Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Raises Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $132.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.46.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

