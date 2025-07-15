Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 1.7% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $387.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.35.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

