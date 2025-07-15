Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC reduced its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total value of $3,951,002.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,117,035.84. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total transaction of $4,272,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,372. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,677 shares of company stock valued at $168,692,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $1,574.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,455.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,376.68. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,574.85.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,594.80.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

